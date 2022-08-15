The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jonathan Raymond McKeel, 34, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jonathan Raymond McKeel, 34, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Mary Kathleen Whitney, 77, 11500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Kassandra Renae Smith, 25, 17500 block of Terry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Anthony Jenard Richardson, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Edward Paul Garcia, 42, 200 block of Azalea Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $13,500.
Travis Ivan Davis, 52, 2300 block of Wiley Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release condition. Bond: $15,000.
Justin Harm Oleson, 50, 4300 block of Albacore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Dennis Lee Cote, 47, 2800 block of Eighth Street, Englewood. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and petit theft. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Wayne Thomas Guffey, 40, 3200 block of Nogal Terrace, North Port. Charges: two charges of contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
Kenneth Robert Seylhouwer, 40, 4000 block of Weidman Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Robert Lee Dyal III, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.