The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Diango Lorenzo Pedroso Moreno, 22, of Tampa. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
• David Todd Beringer, 57, of Spring Hill, Florida. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• David Brian Ginther, 65, address withheld. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Edwin X. Coriano, 38, 2100 block of Iola Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Philip S. Corbeil, 57, 4400 block of Meager Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.
• Joyce Lynn Hensley, 52, 14500 block of River Beach Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery against first responder, resisting officer with violence, smuggling contraband into county detention facility, and trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel Isaiah Kauffman, 19, address withheld. Charges: domestic battery and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
• Joseph Thomas Velilla, 64, address withheld. Charges: tampering in a noncriminal proceeding and battery. Bond: none.
• Esnel Philistin, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit and presenting a false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $5,000.
• Brian Andrew Basht, 40, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.
• Mario Cesar Rosa Rojas, 32, of Hialeah, Florida. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Toni Lynn Huizar, 27, of Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Shelene Rae Laughlin, 52, 3100 block of Bourbon Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Oliver Wulfing, 60, boat resident of Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Stephanie Elaine Broyles, 42, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of firearm, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Raymond Michael Guilfoyle Jr., 32, 100 block of New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Steven Michael Morin, 69, of Cape Coral. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Buck Roan, 45, unknown block of SW Pineapple Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $71,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Angeline Elaine Lorber, 44, 2500 block of Carmen Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $110,000.
• Steven Kenneth Kaiser, 47, 21500 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ronald Clark, 62, 500 block of Fleetwood Street, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Maximiliano Agustin Cortez, 26, 18600 block of West Arapahoe Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $750.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Paul Korponay III, 40, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• Ralph Spindell, 52, of Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $20,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Noel Dejesus Martinez, 23, 6200 block of SW Pablo Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Keith Richard Montana, 60, 1400 block of Dewitt Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
• James Morgan Thomas, 19, 1100 block of SW Cindee Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Michael Villegas, 38, 4900 block of SW Horseshoe Terrence, Arcadia. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $4,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jose Perez, 42, 100 block of Fifth Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: petit theft and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $240.
• Michael Bert Robertson, 46, 3100 block of NW Girl Scout Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
