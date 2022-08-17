The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Mendez, 21, 1800 block of Scotch Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing in stolen property and providing false ownership information on pawned items. Bond: $20,000.
• Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 34, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Debra Sue Carlen, 69, 100 block of Bedford Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Kelly Joyce Simpson, 31, 1300 block of Mager Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: interfering with custody of a minor. Bond: $5,000.
• Salvatore Antonio Pastore, 48, of Orlando. Charges: two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender. Bond: $50,000.
• Taylor Rae Hundley, 21, 7400 block of Blutter Road, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
• Alexis Hope Doerrfeld, 24, 2100 block of Rushmore Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $15,000.
• Kirk William Gaskell II, 24, unknown block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: burglary, criminal mischief, resisting officer without violence, and violation of no contact order. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Pablo Isaiah Diaz, 27, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $200.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• James Banes, 42, 3600 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Randall Lloyd Casady, 30, of Sarasota. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officer without violence, and trespassing while armed. Bond: none.
• Rebecka J. Rohlfing, 35, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to obtain motor vehicle insurance. Bond: $1,740.
• David Anthony Zepeda, 35, of Warm Minerals Springs, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ruth Diane Barnes, 56, 6200 block of Greenfinch Road, Englewood. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $4,500.
• Kortny Ann Hayden, 34, 12400 block of Espanol Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
• Joshua William Roeder, 38, 1200 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of burglary and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $18,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Vernon Nathaniel Davis, 43, of Riviera Beach, Florida. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, delivery or sale of altered weapon, resisting officer without violence, possession of a synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $27,500.
• Karma Erin Kolb, 52, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Victoria Marie Long, 29, 2400 block of SE Airport Estates Street, Arcadia. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $3,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Sammie Clyde Jones, 54, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery against first responder, resisting officer with violence, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and failure to report at county of residence. Bond: $22,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
