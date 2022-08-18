The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Bobbijo Loraine Webb, 46, 5400 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $4,500.
Logan Richard Schaeffer, 20, 100 block of Bee Gee Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
Jonathan Christopher Garrett, 31, 2100 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Duane Scott Baggott, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Cody Unger, 18, 700 block of Mirado Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Juan A. Celda Cordon, 21, of Haven, Connecticut. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Tiffany Fountain, 44, Florala, Alabama. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Lorenzo Recinos Alvarado, 27, 300 block of Calle Liana, Englewood. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,250.
Michael Christopher Brown, 38, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Steven Joseph Welker, 58, 9000 block of Swiss Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Angela Denise McNealy, 51, 100 block of Ceyenne Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gregory Michael Fleischman, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: petit theft, seeking a fraudulent refund, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,620.
Rachel King, 18, 2600 block of Parasol Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Curtis Lee Mobley, 35, 700 block of West Pine Street, Arcadia. Charge: attempted homicide, firing weapon into a dwelling or vehicle, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Clarence Marshall Reaves, 39, 1100 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
David Sanchez Vega, 35, 1800 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
