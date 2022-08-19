The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Christine Sonya Smith, 37, 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Bruce Monteville Hamilton, 68, 13400 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing marijuana, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: none.
• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Slusher, 21, unknown address of Punta Gorda. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Geoffrey James Crysler, 30, 19500 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Steven Bernard Sheppard, 36, 4100 block of Norris Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
• Silvestre Contreras Cortes, 30, of Cairo, Georgia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Christopher Carlos Reyes, 45, of Anyok, Tennessee. Charge: removing minors from the state. Bond: $50,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Alexander Petrovich Mukhin, 34, 5000 block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Tyler Benjamin Vest, 44, of Bowling Green, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
