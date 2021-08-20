The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Rachael Marie Pierson, 31, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Bond: none.

Taylor Michael Patten, 30, 20000 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,500.

Ronnie Dean Huey, 44, 20000 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol of .15 or higher or with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Nicholas Craig Sartin, 27, 40000 Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: lewd or lascivious conduct by a person 18 years old or older. Bond: none.

Ceth Paul Thornton, 26, homeless. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Branden Lane Gill, 37, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of methamphetamine and failure to appear for a felony. Bond: none.

Heidi Marie Creamer, 55, 20000 Vanguard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Jeremy Phillip Peters, 34, homeless. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Robin Tina Rose, 35, homeless. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Clifford Edward Walters, 58, homeless. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Jewel Lynn Faith Klein, 27, 1000 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Brandon Bento Medeiros, 27, 700 block of Sidney Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: none.

Travis Scott Emery, 26, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: Violation of a domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Makenzie Jo Maze, 29, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Placida. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $8,500.

Keith Joseph Carmello, 52, 7000 block of Hallack St., North Port. Charge: failure to appear for a felony. Bond: none.

Brooke Cherie Sizemore, 40, New Port Richey, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.


Kenton Pierre Louis, 20, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear for a felony. Bond: none.

Eline Lebrun, 58, Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.

Max Andre Desinor, 47, Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.

Douglas Lane Carlock, 30, 7000 block of Quarry St., Englewood. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Alberto Nieves, 38, Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

German Enrique Vasquez-Sanchez, 30, Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, Bond: $1,000.

Lauren Jade Arthur, 30, Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jeanne Martelli, 56, 100 block of Broadway, Englewood. Charge: driving without a vehicle registration. Bond: $2,000.

Frederick Neal Stephens, 33, 2000 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rodrigo Arroyo, 23, 8000 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Jason Anthony Bragg, 46, 8000 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: $3,000.

Franklin Terry Mitchell, 31, 6000 block of Coniston Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Michael Sergeyvich Osipov, 30, 12000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: contempt of court (original charge: possess narcotic equipment). Bond: $500.

Compiled by Sue Erwin 

 

