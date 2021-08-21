Gene Mathew Cazeau, 26, 1800 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Raymond Lee Male Jr., 48, homeless, Englewood. Charges: trespassing. Bond: none.
Linda Lou Crank, 59, 7300 block of SW Normac Drive, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Randall Franklin Meyerhoffer, 42, Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: $6,000.
Hashem Brown, 28, of Sarasota. Charge: possession of cocaine and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Alexander Melnitchouk, 33, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended-second offense and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $620.
Adrienne Klein, 36, of North Port. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Evan Bouchard, 54, 1200 block of Tooley Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Sherry Lynn Sanders, 37, of Sarasota. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
John Calvin Hodges, 41, of Sarasota. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and petty theft. Bond: $5,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.