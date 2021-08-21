The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Arlain Delon Lewis, 46, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Gene Mathew Cazeau, 26, 1800 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Raymond Lee Male Jr., 48, homeless, Englewood. Charges: trespassing. Bond: none.

Linda Lou Crank, 59, 7300 block of SW Normac Drive, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

Randall Franklin Meyerhoffer, 42, Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: $6,000.

Hashem Brown, 28, of Sarasota. Charge: possession of cocaine and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.


The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Alexander Melnitchouk, 33, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended-second offense and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $620.

Adrienne Klein, 36, of North Port. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Evan Bouchard, 54, 1200 block of Tooley Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Sherry Lynn Sanders, 37, of Sarasota. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.

John Calvin Hodges, 41, of Sarasota. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and petty theft. Bond: $5,500.

Compiled by Elaine

Allen-Emich

