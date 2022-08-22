The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Aleah Rose Lampe, 22, of Venice. Charges: trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Paul Michael Meyer Jr., 45, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher. Bond: $1,500.
• Kyle Steven Griffin, 25, 500 block of Tam O'Shanter Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $51,500.
• Steven Ray Blanton III, 24, 1600 block of Spruce Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
• David Mitchell Carroll, 33, 500 block of Berlin Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $2,500.
• Heidi Ann Goodwin, 47, 9300 block of Mandy Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jinovious Kemel Washington, 21, address withheld. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Scott Stanley Stambaugh Sr., 51, 1100 block of Barbour Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Michael Nabih Nolan, 28, 22100 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Gene Mathew Cazeau, 27, 1800 block of Zyuder Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a blank, forged, or stolen ID card, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Kristin Rakaiyah Burton, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Trista Kay Pugh, 38, 6400 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jackson Boyd Hargest, 23, address withheld. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
• Joshua Gregory Groce, 39, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest during retail theft, and two counts of petit theft. Bond: none.
• Kevin Edward Curtis, 42, 2300 block of NW Hailedean Road, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Wade Lee Brown, 29, 33600 block of Maple Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by person detained in jail or prison. Bond: $1,500.
• Raymond Lee Male Jr., 49, 2000 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Scott Yale Clayman, 54, 1200 block of Medavia Terrace, North Port. Charges: failure to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $620.
• Alandre Daren Cooper, 33, 1200 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Juan Andres Ramirez, 46, 4600 block of La France Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content with 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Brian Galuski, 53, 24300 block of Riverfront Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kiefer Wayne Evans, 33, of Palm Bay, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
• Robert Edward Evans, 55, of West Melbourne, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Elder Lopez Perez, 20, 1600 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
