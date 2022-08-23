The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jerry Lee Binkley Jr., 40, of Tallahassee. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Charles Jeffrey Rife, 59, 6200 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.
Danial J. Boyd, 31, 28200 block of Warton Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and criminal mischief. Bond: $5,000.
Steven L. Gardner, 67, 25200 block of Rosamund Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Raven N. Vidal, 30, 1400 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Timothy Len Duryea, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.
Dior Jahsun Barton, 23, 2000 block of Como Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment, battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $85,000.
Justin Edward Parker, 37, 700 block of Mirado Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and harassing or teasing a police dog. Bond: $4,000.
Bobby Clayton Billings, 51, 5100 block of Colt Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, misdemeanor failure to appear, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Robert Eugene Reames III, 40, 100 block of Stratford Road, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicole Ann Chartier, 39, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Levi Gardner Jr., 33, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
