The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Louis Grace, 42, of Treasure Island, Florida. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Emily Taylor Lee, 27, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Fernando Tejada Tapia, 34, 1400 block of Saint George Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Danielle Lacie Ferrero, 38, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Thomas William Moll, 75, of Santa Maria Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
Robert Allen Parker Jr., 46, 400 block of Rio Vista Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christin Paul Campion, 56, 30500 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to redeliver hired or leased personal property. Bond: $15,000.
Andrew Vega, 41, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 32, 8300 block of Pickwick Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
