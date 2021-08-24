The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James Louis Grace, 42, of Treasure Island, Florida. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Emily Taylor Lee, 27, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Fernando Tejada Tapia, 34, 1400 block of Saint George Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Danielle Lacie Ferrero, 38, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Thomas William Moll, 75, of Santa Maria Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

Robert Allen Parker Jr., 46, 400 block of Rio Vista Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christin Paul Campion, 56, 30500 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to redeliver hired or leased personal property. Bond: $15,000.

Andrew Vega, 41, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.


Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 32, 8300 block of Pickwick Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Holly Lynn Costa, 57, 11900 block of Brookside Ave., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Carl Robert Henry, 47, 10000 block of Stonecrop Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Taquila Ivey, 28, of Dade City, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $513.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Mike Almira, 38, 6100 block of Freemont Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Jonas Edmond, 22, 2100 block of Cartwright Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.

Delroy Saunders Jr., 37, 800 block of Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments