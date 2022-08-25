The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• James Allen Grempel, 36, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jessica Mendoza, 38, 22000 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $454.
• Paul Allen Washington, 38, 22000 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $70,000.
• Malcolm Deshon Spencer Jr., 24, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: out of state fugitive and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kelli Lynn Buckhout, 61, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Mark Anthony Fernandez, 48, of Bonita Springs. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Jessica Lee Frazier, 41, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Gerald Hinsman, 30, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $6,000.
• James Wright Johnson, 86, 14200 block of Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charges: trespassing and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $620.
• Juan Arcangel Molina, 51, 4600 block of Michaler Street, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Christian Allan Penkert, 53, 300 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
• David Lee Perkins, 44, 20200 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Montavias Deon Dixon, 32, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: burglary, petit theft, and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 19, 1900 block of NW Windy Pine, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, criminal mischief, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
