The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ronald David Pimental, 56, of Tallahassee. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $2,500.
• Jeison Prieto, 30, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
• Edison Andrew Kirkland Jr., 49, 6500 block of Florida Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: sending a written death threat. Bond: $75,000.
• James Cameron Shawn Ortloff, 45, 12100 block of Poindexter Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
• Alex Michael Toth, 31, unknown block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Brandy Lynn Swartz, 29, 6100 block of Stafford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Eric Dennis Luhtanen, 55, 29400 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Donald Ivery Jr., 41, 22100 block of Montrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $50,000.
• Travis Grant Walters, 26, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: providing false verification to secondhand dealer and trafficking stolen property. Bond: none.
• Clifford Edward Walters, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.
• Shawn Prescott Schrody, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and two arrests on out of county warrants. Bond: none.
• Darrell Howard Hoover, 42, 10400 block of Limberlos Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.
• Robert Garrett Waldron, 39, of Plant City, Florida. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Kyle Lawerence Thomas Sr., 35, of North Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license suspended and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.
• Alexa Kristine Ficarra, 20, 10200 block of Topsail Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI, possession of alcohol by person under 21, possession of forged driver's license, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Raymond Lee Male, 49, homeless of Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Robert James Gilbert, 34, 9100 block of Tacoma Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of petit theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Brian Joseph Winkler, 38, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $8,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nautica Taylor Aldridge, 18, of Galveston, Indiana. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Adolfo Teofilo Cespedes, 65, 4400 block of Enid Lane, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• Sharde Renae Dubose, 36, 2300 block of Emrick Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Rajon Faith Ephraim, 27, of Hazel Crest, Illinois. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
• Dooley Evan Pickering, 43, unknown block of Bignay Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Omar Roche Herrera, 33, of Miami. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Matthew Robert Ropp, 22, 7300 block of Paragon Road, North Port. Charges: larceny and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Dustin Michael Tallent, 46, 8700 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: indecent exposure. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alexa Michelle Nicol, 22, 1500 block of St. Jude Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Derek Moore, 33, of Nocatee. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.