The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dakota Allen Reel, 21, 200 block of Park Blvd. N., Venice. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement, trespassing and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert John St. Croix, 37, 700 block of Indian Creek Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: dealing/trafficking in stolen property. Bond: $5,000.
David R. Vargas, 57, 16300 block of Palmetto St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Robinson Muhamed Pericles, 34, 21300 block of Gaylord Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in more than 4 grams but less than 30 kilograms of opium or a derivative, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $85,000.
Caimen Reef Pardue, 23, 12000 block of Foresman Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Reginald Pericles, 37, 3400 block of Norwick St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $50,000.
Travis Scott Emery, 26, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction and driving without a license-revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $6,500.
Don Christopher Shane Frazier, 40, Homeless Coalition, Port Charlotte. Charges: exposure of sexual organs and false imprisonment of an adult or child under 13. Bond: $15,000.
Shawn Chakma Wilson, 22, 18200 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Iesha Samone Anderson, 35, 2300 block of Jamaica St., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Connie Melissa Anderson, 47, 7400 block of Jennifer Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. She was released on her own recognizance.
Victor Delin Cortez, 39, Immokalee. Charges: harvest endangered plant without a permit and grand theft. Bond: $2,000.
Luisa Acevedo-Jimenez, 42, Immokalee. Charges: harvest endangered plant without a permit and grand theft. Bond: $2,000.
Ignacio A. Reyes, 59, Immokalee. Charges: harvest endangered plant without a permit and grand theft. Bond: $2,000.
Cutberto Garcia Sanchez, 41, Immokalee. Charges: harvest endangered plant without a permit and grand theft. Bond: $2,000.
Oscar Perez, 43, Immokalee. Charges: harvest endangered plant without a permit and grand theft. Bond: $2,000.
Bruce Scott Schroeder, 41, 5900 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Joseadolfo Rodriguez, 22, 400 block of N. 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed electric weapon or device, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to return driver’s license registration when insurance canceled. Bond: $8,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephen Joshua Grennell, 31, 2400 block of Carthage St., North Port. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or with a person younger than 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
Walter Madry, 37, 2700 block of Cover Lane, North Port. Charges: sexual assault by someone 24 or older on a victim 16 or 17 years old. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian D. Olsen, 24, 700 block of Nokomis Ave., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Johnathan Wayne Willamson, 37, 12400 block of S.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
