The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lisa Ann Calderon, 46, 26200 block of Seminole Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Bond: $2,500.

Daniel Paul Rogers, 49, 1200 block of Ramsdel St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: none.

Xavier Samuel Sanchez, 25, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and five underlying charges. Bond: none.

Joe Carl Anderson Jr., 29, 13100 block of S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault, robbery by sudden snatching without weapon or firearm, and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.

Dennis Eric Moore, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $3,500.

Justin Tyler Nichols, 25, 4800 block of Globe Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery, violation of probation. Bond: none.

Haley L. Wright, 29, of Dundee, FL. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $7,000.

Danial James Gonz, 36, of Debary, FL. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Davon Jammal Cromer, 24, 2800 block of Gillespie Ave., Sarasota. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $2,500.


Layni Kaye Carver, 53, 29300 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Brian Allen Branchau, 42, 8100 block of Porto Chico Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Stephen Michael Cormier, 49, 5200 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, third offense. Bond: $1,500.

David Thomas Dion, 37, of Oviedo, Florida. Charges: DUI, fourth offense, refusal to submit to DUI testing, and driving while license suspended or revoked, third offense. Bond: $3,500.

Abel Germame, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Laura Lynn McComas, 54, 8400 block of Bumford Ave., North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments