The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Lindsey Brooke Roberts, 32, of Sarasota. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $2,500.
• Patricia Ann Sorenson, 23, 22400 block of Vale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Jason Jon Lamka, 36, 17500 block of Terry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Bond: $6,500.
• Davonne Lynn Duenas, 39, 24100 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Deanna Lynn Cotto, 42, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charges: grand theft, petit theft, and resisting arrest during retail theft. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Phillip Jerome Barker, 63, 3600 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• Carl Thomas Edmondson III, 35, 200 block of West Henry Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, and arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Vittorio Salvatore Bonanno, 52, 6200 block of Philco Street, Englewood. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Yurii Pyliavets, 47, 1200 block of Tooley Street, North Port. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Tiffany Allen McClelland, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and four counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
