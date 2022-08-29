The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Diane Gutzler, 35, of Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Daniel Bindewald, 24, of Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
• Kayleigh Johnson, 32, first block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: trafficking amphetamine 14 grams or more, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of new or harmful legend drug, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Stephanie Marie Johnson, 54, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.
• Michael Alex Ransom, 33, 21000 block of Jerome Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• John Anthony Porter, 36, 13300 block of Bucket Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: smuggling contraband into a county detention facility and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Karli S. Boyd, 27, 600 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
• Anjelica J. Romero, 36, 23300 block of Corinne Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery against child. Bond: none.
• Alicia Denise Delgado, 32, 5800 block of Espanola Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Aaron Demetris Gainer, 32, 4100 block of Killdeer Terrace, North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Nicole Lynn Achilli, 44, 9300 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Kyra Marie Anderson, 35, 7500 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Eric Phillip Erdman, 42, 9000 block of Willmington Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Morgan Simon Gosnell, 32, 4000 block of Pellosa Terrace, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Raquel Ortega, 55, 200 block of Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Ray Caylor, 24, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Clarence Marshall Reaves, 39, 1100 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $338.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.