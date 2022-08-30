The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Michelle Fisher, 41, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
Michael Anthony Vandenburgh, 23, 300 block of West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charges: petit theft, engaging in contract business without certification, scheme to defraud, and fraudulent use of an ID with a victim aged 60 years or older. Bond: none.
Tara Marie Blasi, 30, 1700 block of Education Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Juan Manuel Martinez Cruz, 37, 22400 block of Aster Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Leron Dyami Johnson, 25, 2000 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Joaquin Bassols Reyes, 45, 3000 block of Crowder Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $5,000.
Julie Lee Boroczky, 23, 18400 block of Meyer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Rachelle Rose Scribner, 37, 300 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Charles Louis Sorrentino, 67, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Zenaido Medina Rodriguez, 61, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest of out of county warrant. Bond: $1,360.
Kamyar Erick Sadegi, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
Earl Henry LaPointe II, 50, 2000 block of Laurel Avenue, Englewood. Charges: battery and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Deanna Lynn Cotto, 42, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charges: grand theft and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Clarence Marshall Reaves, 39, 1100 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $338.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jimmy Jeudy, 29, 200 block of San Lorenzo Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Juan Antonio Lopes-Hernandez, 43, unknown block of Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $450.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Bruce Wallace Griffin Jr., 34, of Fort Ogden. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
John Henry Hornbake, 52, 2500 block of NW Howard Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
