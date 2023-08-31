The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sean Michael Carey, 36, of Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert Dustin Brown, 32, 600 block of Sturgeon Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Margo Lenice Dunn, 47, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Jami Marie Raiser, 46, 6200 block of Coralberry Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Kerri Ann Sullivan, 42, 19500 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
William Chad Willis, 37, 14800 block of Meyer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts each of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christopher George Taylor, 51, 10000 block of Alvarez Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: firing or throwing projectile into a vehicle. Bond: none.
Robin Tina Rose, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: littering of commercial waste over 500 pounds or any hazardous material, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Jennifer Renee Powers, 36, 500 block of Lowell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Chad Logan Roughton, 34, address withheld. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
John William Workman, 34, of Moutrie, Georgia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $10,000.
