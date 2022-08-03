The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Morgan Dale McCoy, 22, 22000 block of Gatewood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
Brian Thomas Trowbridge, 28, 23000 block of Nugent Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: accessory after the fact, reckless driving, and failure to stop vehicle upon officer's order. Bond: none.
Christina Marie Martin, 35, 200 block of Rotonda Boulevard East, Englewood. Charges: trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Joshua William Kelley, 37, 7400 block of Ashtabula Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Oscar Danilo Espinoza Medina, 41, 5500 block of David Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Harley Dawn Spicer, 28, homeless of Englewood. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Andy Manuh Flores Herrera, 26, of Davie, Florida. Charge: fraudulent use of another person's ID without consent. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Carlos Damian Hernandez, 23, of Bradenton. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
Jessiah Joel Rivera, 19, 1500 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Deanna Marie Thomas, 36, 7300 block of Bass Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $40,000.
Michael John Thomas II, 28, of Fort Pierce, Florida. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,120.
Jessica Ann Wendall, 42, 2500 block of Vedato Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Barbara Winslow, 46, 22200 block of Tennyson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against first responder. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Nelson Perez-Rodriguez, 39, 300 block of Fortuna Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $15,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Crei Ellion Edwards, 19, 300 block of East Magnolia Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Felix Lara, 49, 100 block of East Nelson Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $843.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua William Gause, 40, of Avon Park, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
Justin Dewaine Lickliter, 33, of Indianapolis. Charge: failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.
William Thomas Wynn, 80, 4700 block of NE Masters Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
