The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Adam Sebasty, 34, 4800 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Michael Terry Adkins, 43, 100 block of Peace Island Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dylan William Moeller, 33, 10400 block of Kidron Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Rachel Lynn Kingsley, 34, 4400 block of Oakley St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
Gregory Lee Hartman, 36, 100 block of Salem Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Eric Robert Boucher, 33, 100 block of Flamingo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Michael Phillip Brethold, 42, 21200 block of Gaylord Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Daniel Lyn Fuller, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
Brian P. Brennan, 19, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief to church, synagogue, mosque or religious article. Bond: $5,000.
Holly Osteen, 35, 1500 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Susan E. Konold, 19, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief to church, synagogue, mosque or religious article. Bond: $5,000.
Damien Henry Levesque, 33, 22200 block of Lasalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing on a posted construction site. Bond: none.
Claudia Carolina Osechas Carillo, 23, of Poincians, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Yohel Salinas Garmendia, 26, of Peachtree Corners, GA. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Kevin Lee Manning, Jr., 43, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Megan Elizabeth Levangie, 38, homeless of Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
James Robin Allaire, 56, 6200 block of Pennell Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Spencer Kyle Oneill, 30, 11900 block of S.W. Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges, three underlying charges and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Orlando Andrews, Jr., 31, 1400 block of 9th St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine and use of two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $3,000.
Robert Arthur Koch, 48, 11200 block of Pendleton St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Angel Santiago Rodriguez, 32, 2200 block of Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Charges: domestic battery and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $21,500.
Duke James Terrill, 29, 10200 block of Winstead Ave., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $100,000.
Cody James Thomas, 36, 8400 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
James Michael Roessner, 55, 5200 block of Ariton Drive, North Port. Charges: grand theft and petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
