The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kelly Jo Torres, 44, 17700 block of Woodland Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• William Frank Buck, 51, 17700 block of Woodland Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Jessica Nichole Wilson, 31, 100 block of Amanda Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Adam Michael Kulhwein, 40, 3300 block of Ash Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: insurance fraud. Bond: $5,000.
• Tyler Brent Jones, 31, 35700 block of Washington Loop, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Michael Cudzilo, 51, 21200 block of Briwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• David John Metz, 55, 2200 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Cassandra Renee Pinkham, 35, 21200 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release condition. Bond: none.
• Alejandro Luis Martinez, 31, of Orlando. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Herbert Fitzhugh Ennis III, 45, of Newberry, Florida. Charges: burglary, grand theft, and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $20,000.
• Donna Maranda Ferguson, 34, of Fort White, Florida. Charges: burglary, grand theft, and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $20,000.
• Brian Patrick Ferguson, 36, of Fort White, Florida. Charges: burglary, grand theft, and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $20,000.
• Raymond Francis Howland, 46, 3600 block of South Access Road, Englewood. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
• Richard Francis Gauzza, 46, 4200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Bruce Alan Layendecker, 38, 1700 block of New Point Comfort Road, Englewood. Charges: battery against person aged 65 years or older and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Josh William Dudash, 32, 5500 block of Taneytown Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Nicholas Paul Harmon, 35, of Panama, Florida. Charge: arrest as out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Frank William Johnson, 60, 1400 block of Arundel Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Gregory Carlton Tompkins Jr., 34, 800 block of Bond Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $6,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Oswaldo Gonzalez Vega, 24, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.