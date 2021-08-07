The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jacob Lee Van Culin, 26, Springfield, Ohio. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Rodrigo Perez Gomez, 26, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
James Dalton McCoy Whidden, 28, 300 block of Sunflower St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine. Bond: $42,500.
Coedy Walsh, 39, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Joseph Michael Berkeley, 54, 4000 block of Sibley Bay, Punta Gorda. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a license and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Anthony Jerome Phillibert, 30, 25000 block of Nectar Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Christopher Browell Kay, 37, 2000 block of Tamarind St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Megan Trimble, 42, 3000 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Michael Russ Moen Manibusan, 30, 100 block of Coconut St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $560.
Danielle Marie Cook, 35, 18000 block of Money Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass upon grounds or facilities of a school. Bond: $1,797.
Luana Bueno, 21, 7000 block of Franzino Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: none.
Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 36, 2000 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Abel DeLeon, 44, LaBelle. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $500.
Austin Klae Barber, 19, 100 block of Mel Ave., Arcadia. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: none.
Shelley Lynn Safly, 49, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Keith James Meehl, 39, Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Amy Allison Brown, 23, 10000 block of Reims Ave., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: $1,000.
Justus David Barger, 26, 10000 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, and grand theft from a person 65 or older more than $50,000. Bond: $50,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Cameron David Benoit, 31, 5000 block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Allen Branchau, 42, 8000 block of Porto Chico Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Tonia Jean Kinsey, 41, 8000 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Ashley Cinthia Swore, 33, 8000 block of Porto Chico Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Lisa Marie Ricketts, 58, 100 block of Old Englewood Road. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bone: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William David Hill, 76, 300 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
Derek James Lambert, 28, 3000 block of Haberland Blvd., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
John Uzzardi, 57, 4221 Circleville St., North Port. Charges: robbery with weapon and aggravated battery. Bond: $20,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Vincent Cory Ficca, 41, 2000 block of Nuremberg Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Marianne Louise Steen, 56, 90 block of N. Marion Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Boned: $500.
Kelly Ann Jarrell, 46, 7000 block of Seagrape Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass in a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Felton Lavar Edden, 37, Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
