The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Charles Farley, 64, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Shane Roger Sexton, 24, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary. Bond: none.
Gabriel Cardenas Rodriguez, 20, 23100 block of Seneca Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Nicholas David Ortiz, 30, 3700 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
David Wayne Price, 61, 3300 block of Gatun Street, North Port. Charge: presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: none.
Guilbert Moise, 19, 6000 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
Carliovis Bandera Valier, 44, of Naples. Charges: petit theft and scheme to defraud. Bond: none.
Jonathan Fernando Osorno, 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: scheme to defraud. Bond: $10,000.
David Anthony Laskowski, 53, 100 block of East Horton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
Chastity Marie Edwards, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Alfredo Jose Ramirez, 59, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Wayne Baker, 69, 2100 block of Paco Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $240.
Zachary John Carpenter, 27, 1900 block of Clovelon Street, North Port. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 14 grams or over, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Daniel Raymond Garland, 34, 400 block of Sevilla Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Andriy Shepitsen, 42, 200 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and two counts of battery against first responder. Bond: none.
Logan Kristofer Weissenfluh, 28, 8200 block of Orew Street, Englewood. Charges: depriving officer of a communication device, resisting officer with violence, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 27, 3400 block of Lucrene Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking methaqualone 200 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Samantha Angela Ghanem, 34, 4700 block of Gratlyn Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Jessica Rivera Morales, 43, 2600 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Silvia Perdoma, 36, 1200 block of NE River Mill Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
