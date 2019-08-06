The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Thomas Johnathan Fogarty, 21, of Uxbridge, Mass. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Curtis White-Hazley, 25, of St. Petersburg. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $7,500.

Mikaila Ruth Ivy McGinnis, 20, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ricky Eugene Nelson, 57, 25300 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary with assault or battery and robbery with no firearm or weapon. Bond: $50,000.

William Keith Henson, 48, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, petty theft, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Rachel Rebecca Santarone, 26, 17000 block of Doyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Bruce Edward Cahill IV, 2600 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jeremy Michael Klawer, 25, 18600 block of Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Jonathan Alan Hartman, 31, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $750.

Jenette Coryn Souza, 32, 400 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Thomas Anthony Barbour, 54, 9200 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,250.

Teresa Carol Rivard, 56, 14400 block of Crescent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

Gerald Jean Oriol Jr., 29, 3300 block of Clearfield St., North Port. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.

Sade Alexander Dixon, 28, 5300 block of Bayley St., North Port. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Andrew Hunter, 49, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Gary Raymond McGuire II, 33, of Kingston, Mich. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michael Anthony Andreoli, 24, 400 block of Windwood Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Charles Ogline, 39, address withheld. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

Gustavo Azpeitia-Bautista, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Joseph Alicea, 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Cherise Danielle Nichols, 32, 1000 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Morgan Hobart, 35, 2700 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of petit larceny, first offense. Bond: $32,000.

Austin Reichardt, 20, 1600 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charges: sale or delivery of cannabis/possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug equipment. (Charlotte County). Bond: $9,000.

Richard Stambaugh, 49, 4000 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charges: uttering forged bills, introducing contraband inside detention facility. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Marina Lyakhovetsky, 40, 8900 block of Shumock Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of child neglect, neglecting a child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments