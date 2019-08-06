The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Johnathan Fogarty, 21, of Uxbridge, Mass. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Curtis White-Hazley, 25, of St. Petersburg. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $7,500.
Mikaila Ruth Ivy McGinnis, 20, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ricky Eugene Nelson, 57, 25300 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary with assault or battery and robbery with no firearm or weapon. Bond: $50,000.
William Keith Henson, 48, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, petty theft, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Rachel Rebecca Santarone, 26, 17000 block of Doyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Bruce Edward Cahill IV, 2600 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jeremy Michael Klawer, 25, 18600 block of Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
Jonathan Alan Hartman, 31, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $750.
Jenette Coryn Souza, 32, 400 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Thomas Anthony Barbour, 54, 9200 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,250.
Teresa Carol Rivard, 56, 14400 block of Crescent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Gerald Jean Oriol Jr., 29, 3300 block of Clearfield St., North Port. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Sade Alexander Dixon, 28, 5300 block of Bayley St., North Port. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
Andrew Hunter, 49, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Gary Raymond McGuire II, 33, of Kingston, Mich. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Anthony Andreoli, 24, 400 block of Windwood Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Charles Ogline, 39, address withheld. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Gustavo Azpeitia-Bautista, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Alicea, 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Cherise Danielle Nichols, 32, 1000 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Morgan Hobart, 35, 2700 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of petit larceny, first offense. Bond: $32,000.
Austin Reichardt, 20, 1600 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charges: sale or delivery of cannabis/possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug equipment. (Charlotte County). Bond: $9,000.
Richard Stambaugh, 49, 4000 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charges: uttering forged bills, introducing contraband inside detention facility. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Marina Lyakhovetsky, 40, 8900 block of Shumock Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of child neglect, neglecting a child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.