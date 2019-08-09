The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Lee Haines, 45, of Temple City, Calif. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage and petty theft. Bond: $2,250.

• Deborah Kay Murphy, 37, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: $16,000.

• Shane Edward Bish, 40, 15300 block of Lemonade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

• David Phillip Nelson, 39, 30200 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, three underlying charges, failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, and failure to appear. Bond: $19,500.

• Teddy Joel Marshall, 23, address withheld. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.

• Trena Jo Kidwell, 42, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Cory Thomas Descalzo, 32, 3200 block of Sherwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,250.

• Andrew Scott Walka, 23, 1500 block of Truval Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,200.

• Angela Nicole Birkholz, 35, 100 block of Easton Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $11,500.

• Theodore Edward Martin, 65, 300 block of Palmetto Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person or another. Bond: $1,000.

• Richard Paul Metzener, 53, 2300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

• David Bryan Kirby, 57, 4400 block of Whisper Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $10,000.

• Jessica Nicole Muse, 31, address withheld. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Brett David Landy, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Katherine Ann Tolford, 54, of Newbury, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Jason Scott Straub, 36, 3300 block of Rain Lily Lane, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Luz Contreras, 24, Drifting Sands Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Teresa Ekleberry, 48, 400 block of Briar Wood Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond: none.

• Ralph Kitchens, 51, 12000 block of Suarez Street, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief, $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• John Dudash, 29, 5500 block of Taneytown Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug equipment and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $620.

— Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker

