The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Adam Kenneth Neider, 30, of Zolfo Springs. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Shimichael Latrey Fain, 32, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Desiree Lakaia Wright, 22, of Tampa. Charge: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.

• Ryan Michael Chiodo, 34, of Seminole. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Kristy Lee Winstead, 43, 23400 block of Harborview Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Eboney Adonike Johnson, 29, 21300 block of Percy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence, and moving traffic violation violate driver’s license restrictions. Bond: $5,000.

• Michael David Goodrow, 34, 21100 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Thomas Schippert Bailey, 3000 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts corruption by threat against public servant, false ID given to law enforcement officer, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $18,000.

• Michael Aaron Simone, 48, 19600 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Adam Lewis Tener, 38, 21300 block of Percy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Nicholas Edward Thomas Acquafredda, 21, 5100 block of Marriotte Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

• John Henry Comtois, 64, of Okeechobee, Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Ann Marie Adkinson, 46, 2300 block of Homestead Circle, North Port. Charge: uttering altered bills, checks, drafts, or notes. Bond: none (supervised release).

• William Benjamin Lehan, 38, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Alexander Blakesle Finken, 22, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Michael Bossen Mayans, 33, 20200 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, four counts of possession of photograph of sexual performance by a child and using a child in a sexual performance. Bond: none.

• Timothy James Holmes, 33, 1400 block of Upshaw Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Angelina Dawn Kauffman, 30, 1500 block of Paxton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Michael Henry Rosier, 62, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Shane Richards, 41, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: burglary unoccupied building, grand theft. Bond: none.

• Dylan White, 21, 3300 block of Meadow Run Trace, Venice. Charge: possession of cannabis. Bond: $20,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michael Robinson, 50, 12000 block of Veronese Street, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $16,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments