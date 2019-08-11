The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Marisol Rodriguez-Morales, 57, 290 of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Del Alan Philips, 29, 2100 block of Wonderwin St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Nolberto Coronel-Sanchez, 42, 650 block of NW 3 St., Homestead Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Robert Joseph Dolan, 56, homeless of Venice. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Victor Cesar Sosa-Rojop, 33, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Bond: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $500.

Sharon Sue McKissick-Perez, 69, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Sam De Mercurio, 49, 3900 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: $4,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joseph John Guarascio, 31, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, forgery of public record certificate and dealing in stolen property. Charges: $15,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Callie Juwona Simon, 60, of Tipp City, OH. Charges: DUI and conservation-environment violation. Bond: $1,700.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Keith Allen Sowers, 42, 12200 block of Cotorro Ave., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended license. Bond: $120.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments