The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Christopher William Douglas, 31, of St. Petersburg. Charges: two violations of probation. Bond: none.

• Malcolm Elliott Wells, 23, of St. Petersburg. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,750.

• Michael Anthony Andreoli, 24, 400 block of Windwood Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, 900 block of Rosway Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Octavious Cornelius Lee Cummings, 20, 3400 block of Nekoosa St., North Port. Charges: two violations of probation. Bond: none.

• Gustavo Azpeitia-Bautista, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Myron John Ames, 53, homeless of Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

• Joseph Alicea, 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Terry Leeann Mount, 19, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession with intent to sell methamphetamine. Bond: none.

• Guy Douglas Owens, 27, 2200 block of Birchcrest Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

• Jason Gerald Brothers, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon, possession of cocaine, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, grand theft of firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $47,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Jami Foster, 27, 5300 block of Sturrep Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended.  Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Sergey Pasyuk, 34, 8600 block of Culebra Avenue, North Port. Charge: consumption of alcoholic beverage in public place. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments