The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 46, of Wauchula, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jeremy George Erhart, 36, 400 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.
Shane Eric Goodwin, 24, 1500 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.
Russell Finley John Gerow II, 33, 3400 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.
Ricardo O’Neil Smith, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Franklin Matthew Morgan Jr., 54, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Amanda Kaye Parks, 27, of North Port. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Lopez, 43, 22300 block of Albany Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $20,000.
Brian Edward Haack, 53, 2200 block of Broad Ranch Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $2,000.
Nathaniel Ray Phillips, 20, 2600 block of North Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Jamie Nicole Unkefer, 37, of Altamonte, Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon fails to register, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brittany Maddens, 30, 00 block of Sylvania Street, Englewood. Charges: four counts of uttering a forged instrument, four counts of petit theft. Bond: none.
Sara Walker, 29, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Avenue. Charges: trespassing, structure or conveyance, open container violation. Bond: $240.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
