The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Philip Alan Lagana, 42, of Sarasota. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Destin Lee Meadows, 45, 400 block of Salona St., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $7,000.

• Kenneth Wayne Smith, 60, 4300 block of Sibley Bay St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $458.

• Aishwar Persaud Misir, 77, 26000 block of Ancuda Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.

• Mario Adalberto Amaya Zelaya, 53, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,050.

• Daniel Lorenzo Camacho, 21, 4000 block of Rose Arbor Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• William Tracey McLean, 53, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Robert Charles Six, 30, 3600 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $8,000.

• Michael Wayne Pizzolato, 35, 3800 block of Portair Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• James Dean Leonard Jr., 28, Manor Court, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended and failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Shayne Carpenter Ward, 45, homeless of Englewood. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Joshua Pierre Chery, 27, of Auburndale, Fla. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $5,500.

• Henry Randall Lowe, 44, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

• Kendrick Coymel Pratt, 39, homeless of Tampa. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

• Cathy Clerjuste, 36, of Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering or prowling. Bond: $8,000.

• Roy Walter Larsen Jr., 30, 2000 block of Kendis St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

• Richard Farrington Connoly, 57, 4100 block of Holis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and DUI. Bond: $5,000.

• Valeriy L. Klychkov, 26, 4000 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and loitering or prowling. Bond: $3,000.

• Dina Mottaguedes, 39, homeless of Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Brittany Hope Baggott, 30, Sylvania Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Kenneth Karl Purdin II, 30, 6400 block of Mayport St., Englewood. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, posses received obtained stolen credit debit card, grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, offender violates no contact order, and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Robert Francis Tatarcyk, 36, 10100 block of Quimber Ave., Englewood. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brandon Lee Logsdon, 28, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: $3,000.

• Robert Matthew Roop, 36, of Lakeland. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Erin Ociesa, 35, 1100 block of Cumberland Blvd., Venice. Charge: petty theft (Manatee County). Bond: $500.

• Kasey Jones, 27, 1300 block of Piedmont St., Venice. Charges: domestic violence, resisting an officer without violence and giving false information or reports to police. Bond: none.

• Skylar Kickliter, 24, 3900 block of Champagne Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Robert Lewis Jr., 25, 1300 block of Eastman Circle, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill (DeSoto County). Bond: none.

• Jason Morse, 44, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

