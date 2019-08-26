The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• George William Conner, 46, of St. Cloud, Fla. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $5,000.
• Kenneth Alan Drake, 52, 40 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Brian Sean Christin, 27, 12000 block of Venetian Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
• Brandy Michelle Stone, 36, of Jacksonville, Fla. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Durand Dijoun Demetiu Colbert, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
• Maxwell Patrick Ploeg, 31, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Brian Patrick Flynn, 58, 100 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Ryan Rahim Allaham, 33, of Celebration. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• James Robert Bonds, 49, address withheld. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
• Tiffany Grace Beasley, 32, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $9,000.
• Alex Justin Hurst, 32, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 46, of Wauchula. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Ricardo Antonio Estrada, 35, 23200 block of McMullen Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,000.
• Alexis Dorine Earhart, 36, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Megan Danielle Brelsford, 35, of Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Adam Corey Burnham, 31, 23200 block of Hemenway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Jessica Marie Haller, 28, 2000 block of Smyer Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Brandy Martin, 31, 8000 block of Holster Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jeremy Jennings, 26, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: Fraud, use of identification of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.
• Eric Miller, 26, 2200 block of S. Park Road, Venice. Charge: child neglect with great bodily harm. Bond: $25,000.
• Adam Neider, 30, Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling (Charlotte County). Bond: none.
• Mark Bailey, 65, 300 block of Roseling Circle, Venice. Charge: failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
• Justin Miante, 34, 2700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge; battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
• Troy Wheeler, 30, 7000 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charge: consumption of alcohol in a state park. Bond: $230.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Williamson, 36, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: larceny, petit theft, first offense, driving while license suspended, first conviction. Bond: $4,000.
• Nilsa Ramos, 37, 2600 block of Shady Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Travis Albritton, 22, 3100 block of Beloit Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Troy Ballou, 49, 4300 block of Pocatella Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender, noncurrent insurance. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Zaleski, 38, 7300 block of Bass Street, Englewood. Charge: consumption, open container on public right of way. Bond: $50.
• Maddison Butler, 28, 1900 block of Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charge; driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Chance White, 19, 3900 block of Diamond Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $15,500.
• John Abner, 24, 900 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Matthew Wilson, 38, 1300 block of Nora Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
