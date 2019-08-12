The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Francis Gentile, 27, 80 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.
Robert James Miller, 31, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $32,000.
Malarie Lea Cotter, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Rocio De La Cartidad Alvarez-Gomez, 20, 400 block of Hallcrest Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Yesenia Ruiz-Alvarez, 27, of Orlando. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Juan Baltasar-Diego, 41, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting endangered plant without permit. Bond: $2,500.
Joanne Churi Davus, 35, 3600 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $7,000.
Kelly Royal Keating, 48, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jerry Elgin Moore, 35, 6400 block of Dulzura St., Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $350.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Connor Woodward, 20, 4800 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charges: obstruction of criminal investigation, possession of marijuana. Bond: none.
Donna Busco, 49, 2100 block of Alliance Avenue, North Port. Charge: child neglect. Bond: none.
Deandre Williams, 24, 7600 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Gregory Willingham, 58, 4800 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of open container law or alcohol in a public place. Bond: none.
Sam DeMercurio, 49, 3900 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, petit larceny, first degree, less than $300. Bond: $4,000.
Brandon Crow, 25, 2100 block of Mesic Hanmack Way, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, with intent to sell, market and/or deliver, smuggle contraband into detention facility, resist officer without violence, driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,200.
Beth Meinket, 55, 400 block of Clover Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Keith Sowers, 42, 12000 block of Coterro Avenue, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
James Christiansen, 37, 6300 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charge: simple assault, threat to do violence. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph Guarascio, 31, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charges: grand theft auto, alteration of public record certificate, dealing in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.