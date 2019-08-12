The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Francis Gentile, 27, 80 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.

Robert James Miller, 31, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $32,000.

Malarie Lea Cotter, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Rocio De La Cartidad Alvarez-Gomez, 20, 400 block of Hallcrest Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

Yesenia Ruiz-Alvarez, 27, of Orlando. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

Juan Baltasar-Diego, 41, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting endangered plant without permit. Bond: $2,500.

Joanne Churi Davus, 35, 3600 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $7,000.

Kelly Royal Keating, 48, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Jerry Elgin Moore, 35, 6400 block of Dulzura St., Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $350.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Connor Woodward, 20, 4800 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charges: obstruction of criminal investigation, possession of marijuana. Bond: none.

Donna Busco, 49, 2100 block of Alliance Avenue, North Port. Charge: child neglect. Bond: none.

Deandre Williams, 24, 7600 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Gregory Willingham, 58, 4800 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of open container law or alcohol in a public place. Bond: none.

Sam DeMercurio, 49, 3900 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, petit larceny, first degree, less than $300. Bond: $4,000. 

Brandon Crow, 25, 2100 block of Mesic Hanmack Way, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, with intent to sell, market and/or deliver, smuggle contraband into detention facility, resist officer without violence, driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,200.

Beth Meinket, 55, 400 block of Clover Road, Venice.  Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Keith Sowers, 42, 12000 block of Coterro Avenue, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

James Christiansen, 37, 6300 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charge: simple assault, threat to do violence. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joseph Guarascio, 31, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice.  Charges: grand theft auto, alteration of public record certificate, dealing in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.  

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

