The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Gabriel Wagoner, 38, 2600 block of Mohegan Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300 and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $8,500.

Robert Keith Watta Jr., 40, 30000 block of Alder Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Timothy Ryan Waters, 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: two violations of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Carol Gardner Nickola, 68, 3500 block of Paul Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Yohander Romero-Pedroso, 39, 21300 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000 and three counts burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $48,000.

Pamela Ann Ratnecht, 56, 23400 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Roberto Rivera Jr., 33, 800 block of Palmetto Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Marisa Leigh Robbins, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

Betty Jacqueline Henline, 35, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $684.

Matthew Allen Ward, 33, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $10,000.

Jeremiah Christopher Ryan, 19, 18300 block of Wayne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $8,000.

Thomas James Aprile, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Paulus Cassidy Jones, 35, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $25,000.

Miriam Lois Knight, 63, 2100 block of Floyd Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

James Shawntelle Floyd, 42, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Craig Allen Makela, 38, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Sam edward Sebastian, 40, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear and five underlying charges. Bond: $12,500.

Evelyn Maria Cruz, 31, of Bradenton. Charges: three counts burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and two counts grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000. Bond: $40,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Linda Aarden, 31, 1800 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charges: larceny, petit theft, second conviction, resisting an officer in recovery of stolen property. Bond: $5,000.

Jeannine Agnello, 48, 5000 block of Koli Court, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Erick Alcantara-Cano, 18, 100 block of Wisteria Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

Christine Fricke, 53, 1300 block of Jockey Club Avenue, North Port. Charge: illegal overnight camping. Bond: none.

Roger Griffith, 42, 300 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Russell Pederson, 59, 200 block of Nassau Street, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, damage to property, $200 and under. Bond: $2,000.

Christopher Vietts, 30, 6200 block of Avila Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $3,000.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

