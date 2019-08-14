The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gabriel Wagoner, 38, 2600 block of Mohegan Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300 and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $8,500.
Robert Keith Watta Jr., 40, 30000 block of Alder Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Timothy Ryan Waters, 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: two violations of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Carol Gardner Nickola, 68, 3500 block of Paul Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Yohander Romero-Pedroso, 39, 21300 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000 and three counts burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $48,000.
Pamela Ann Ratnecht, 56, 23400 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Roberto Rivera Jr., 33, 800 block of Palmetto Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Marisa Leigh Robbins, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Betty Jacqueline Henline, 35, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $684.
Matthew Allen Ward, 33, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $10,000.
Jeremiah Christopher Ryan, 19, 18300 block of Wayne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $8,000.
Thomas James Aprile, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Paulus Cassidy Jones, 35, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $25,000.
Miriam Lois Knight, 63, 2100 block of Floyd Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
James Shawntelle Floyd, 42, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Craig Allen Makela, 38, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Sam edward Sebastian, 40, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear and five underlying charges. Bond: $12,500.
Evelyn Maria Cruz, 31, of Bradenton. Charges: three counts burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and two counts grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000. Bond: $40,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Linda Aarden, 31, 1800 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charges: larceny, petit theft, second conviction, resisting an officer in recovery of stolen property. Bond: $5,000.
Jeannine Agnello, 48, 5000 block of Koli Court, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Erick Alcantara-Cano, 18, 100 block of Wisteria Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Christine Fricke, 53, 1300 block of Jockey Club Avenue, North Port. Charge: illegal overnight camping. Bond: none.
Roger Griffith, 42, 300 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Russell Pederson, 59, 200 block of Nassau Street, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, damage to property, $200 and under. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Vietts, 30, 6200 block of Avila Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $3,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.