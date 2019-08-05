The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Scott Patrick Lake, 54, of Statesville, N.C. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
Patricia Miyuki Hardy, 25, 23100 block of Roundtree Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $15,000.
David Lynn Sheesley, 64, 2200 block of Kenva Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: obstruction and battery on officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: none (supervised release).
Michael Anthony Marquez, 29, 6500 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
Jason Michael Kiley, 38, 1200 block of Ample Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Brian Michael Denton, 43, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Ryan Noel-Jeune, 21, 22200 block of Lancaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Bossen Mayans, 33, 20200 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: attaching registration license plate not assigned and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Gary Donald Godreau, 36, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.
Devonte Joseph Schnarr, 20, 3600 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age. Bond: $1,000.
Carisa Ann Schuman, 48, 3600 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Michael Thomas Harrison, 40, of Lincoln, R.I. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Ryan Craig Snyder, 21, 500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, false ID given to law enforcement officer, grand theft of motor vehicle, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $8,500.
Shainia Alexandria Harding, 24, 3300 block of Rain Lilly Lane, Englewood. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.
Marcus Bernard Finch, 36, of Deania Beach, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Joseph Robert Maloney, 67, of Crum Lynne, Penn. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Roberto Ruiz, 54, of Sarasota. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kenn Johnson Placide, 36, 2400 block of Woodyglen St., Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $20,000.
Gerald Jean Oriol Jr., 29, 3300 block of Clearfield St., North Port. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Darrell Ray Whisler, 41, 1600 block of Virginia Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Danny Annace, 32, 8400 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
Viktor Revega, 28, 3700 block of Rodriga Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Thomas Winter, 35, 5000 block of Richmond Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $20,000.
Lyle Poquette, 38, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Richard Stambaugh, 49, 4400 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Noah Sulatywillis, 29, 1100 block of Kenisco Road, Venice. Charge: battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $5,000.
Erick Alcantara, 18, 100 block of Wisteria Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Lance Peoples, 74, 3800 block of Woodmere Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Steven Stransky, 43, 4300 block of Kaskin Avenue, North Port. Charge: two counts of DUI. Bond: $620.
Marina Conyers, 28, 5400 block of Ansonia Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Tyler Kirby, 18, 7200 block of Elyton Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary of occupied dwelling, unarmed larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $9,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
MacKenzie Egeland, 25, 1200 block of Red Start Road, Venice. Charge: loitering or stalking. Bond: $120.
Wayne Rice, 53, 1300 block of Fir Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: none.
Joseph McAndrew, 45, 1200 block of Poplar Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older (domestic). Bond: $1,000.
Timothy Wisgerhof, 53, 900 block of West Douglas Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
