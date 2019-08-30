The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Derek Lee Bazo, 28, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Erica Lynn Gariepy, 24, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts violation of probation, two counts failure to appear, and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Timothy Frederick Jacob, 53, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

• Sarah Renee Minton, 33, 10 block of Bunker Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Kristie Marie Rodrgieuz Nunez, 22, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Scott Eric Hibbins, 28, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

• Yevgeniy Gennodievich Zhuravlev, 28, 26300 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: two violations of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.

• Joshua David Puterbaugh, 36, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and harvesting an endangered plant without permit. Bond: $9,000.

• Adancito Bravo, 25, of Immokalee. Charge: grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $5,000.

• Andres Pilar Mejia-Ortiz, 36, of Immokalee. Charges: harvesting endangered plant without permit and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $3,500.

• Veronica Louise Hogan, 45, 600 block of Via Cala, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

• Anthony Wayne Pajer, 34, 1400 block of Pine St., Englewood. Charges: three counts grand theft of motor vehicle, larceny petty theft, burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $82,000.

• Benjamin George Durham, 44, 6300 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, driver present non-current insurance, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

• Christel Leigh Balbino, 41, 1900 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

• Ryan Christopher Wells, 26, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief under $200 damage, and larceny petty theft. Bond: $5,000.

• Chad Gregory Nitti, 29, 2000 block of Airport Road, Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Mary Elizabeth Vasquez, 62, of Jay Em, Wyoming. Charges: petty theft and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: $6,000.

• Ashley Liah Clift, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).

• Geno Terrell Jackson, 19, of Arcadia. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: none.

• Horace Bludsaw Jr., 18, of Arcadia. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: none.

• Harvey Lee Brady, 22, of Arcadia. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Bryan Gene Miller, 47, 200 block of West Williams St., Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests:

• Natalie Jackson, 41, 600 block of S. Brainerd Road, Venice. Charges: larceny, petit theft, and resisting law enforcement in recovery of stolen property. Bond: none.

• Christopher Vietts, 30, 400 block of Band Road, Venice. Charge: burglary, unoccupied structure, unarmed. Bond: $50,000.

• Michael Agee, 49, 5100 block of Sylvania Ave., North Port. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: none.

• Kelli Bockus, 49, 900 block of Lucaya Ave., Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Sandra Etheridge, 66, 8300 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 and older. Bond: $1,500.

• Rolando Gomez, 37, 5400 block of Linksman Place, North Port. Charge: battery (domestic), second or subsequent. Bond: none.

• Quentin Smith, 40, 2600 block of Cadiz St., North Port. Charges: cruelty toward child, abuse of child without great bodily harm, two counts of battery, second or subsequent offense (domestic). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michelle Berndt, 31, Hatchet Creek Road, Venice. Charge; battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

