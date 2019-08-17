The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jillian Krystal Anagnos, 33, 200 block of Maraca St., Punta Gorda. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Jason Richard Blouse, 45, 1400 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and violation of parole. Bond: none.
Ashley Josephine Hart, 35, 400 block of Palmetto Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Patrick Allen McLain, 37, 400 block of Palmetto Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $4,500.
Caidin McCoy Alderman, 20, 13500 block of Longwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $6,000.
Allen Michael Bracy, 24, 1200 block of Tift St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two violations of probation, two counts of failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Kareem Lamar James, 37, 1100 block of Sanford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Scott Jay Fontaine Jr., 38, homeless of Murdock. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $3,000.
Amanda Lynn Maldonado, 32, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Daniel Joe Collingwood, 30, 29100 block of Edgewood St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Ashley Elizabeth Dahl, 27, of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Matthew Akeem Middleton, 29, 500 block of Fitzhugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $15,000.
Scott James Chaplen, 43, 2600 block of Mather Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
