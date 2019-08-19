The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Ronald Dewitt Rhinesmith Jr., 51, 6100 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Annette Marie Boggess, 60, 1400 block of Saint George Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none (supervised release).

• Jonathan Harry Donaldson, 20, 3100 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $4,000.

• Jason Scott Cummings, 36, 24400 block of Lakeside Manor, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Lindsay Burke, 32, North Port, Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

• Joseph Guarascio, 31, 400 block of Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: nonpayment of child support. Bond: $1,570.

• Brian Kiehl, 39, 900 block of First Dirt Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of operating vehicle with no driver's license.  Bond: None.

• Alexander Makogon, 30, 5000 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $5,000.

 Douglas Mutschler, 38, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard. Charge: lewd, lascivious behavior with person 12 to 16. Bond: $50,000.

• Jean Ridgeway, 46, 80 block of Cedar Street, Englewood. Charges: loitering or prowling, narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $12,000.

• Antoinette Tyrer, 46, 2800 block of Royal Palm Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI, fourth subsequent conviction. Bond: none.

• Philip Burke, 35, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charges: fraud, giving a false id to law enforcement official, drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,500.

• Christopher Sterling,34, 200 block of Eden Drive, Englewood. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second-degree, first offense.  Bond: $120.

• Stacy Leavitt, 45, 5800 block of McKinley Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Sebastian Lindsey, 24, 1100 block of West Belcher Avenue, North Port. Charge: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Joshua Lambert, 30, 6900 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI, damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

