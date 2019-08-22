The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Tina Louise Aspen, 49, 5400 block of Maze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Lanaija Raymon Nesmith, 20, 300 block of Fitzhugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving 1st offense, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $7,000.

Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

Christian Bryant Goodspeed, 23, 22100 block of Malone Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.

James Preston Hughes, 38, 3100 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense and DUI. Bond: none.

Nicole Marie Tanguay, 35, 2400 block of Ensanada, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Robert Alvin Wilkins, 47, homeless of Lee County. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Anthony Jesse Sellers, 35, homeless of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Lori Angela Segur, 53, 8200 block of Bayside Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Brian Scott Albino, 56, of Rincon, Georgia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,070.

Thomas John Frankenberger IV, 27, 22200 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, grand theft of motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Tabatha Susan Chambers, 31, 1200 block of Armsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Witchina Marcelin, 23, 2900 block of Industry Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jennifer Callahan, 38, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

Jeremy Jennings, 26, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: larceny, petit theft, second degree, third offense, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

Krista Pappas, 50, 300 South Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled device without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Nathan Sularty, 24, 2600 block of Flagami Lane, North Port. Charge: operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Elden Hooper, 49, 7300 block of Meroni Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, third offense. Bond: $1,500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments