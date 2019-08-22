The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tina Louise Aspen, 49, 5400 block of Maze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Lanaija Raymon Nesmith, 20, 300 block of Fitzhugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving 1st offense, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $7,000.
Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Christian Bryant Goodspeed, 23, 22100 block of Malone Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.
James Preston Hughes, 38, 3100 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense and DUI. Bond: none.
Nicole Marie Tanguay, 35, 2400 block of Ensanada, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Robert Alvin Wilkins, 47, homeless of Lee County. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Anthony Jesse Sellers, 35, homeless of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Lori Angela Segur, 53, 8200 block of Bayside Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Brian Scott Albino, 56, of Rincon, Georgia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,070.
Thomas John Frankenberger IV, 27, 22200 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, grand theft of motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Tabatha Susan Chambers, 31, 1200 block of Armsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Witchina Marcelin, 23, 2900 block of Industry Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Callahan, 38, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Jeremy Jennings, 26, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: larceny, petit theft, second degree, third offense, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Krista Pappas, 50, 300 South Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled device without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Nathan Sularty, 24, 2600 block of Flagami Lane, North Port. Charge: operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Elden Hooper, 49, 7300 block of Meroni Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, third offense. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.