The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Wade Wallace, 59, of Winter Haven. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Brittany Marie Ellis, 30, of Sarasota. Charges: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Yamilette Nicole Gandolff, 20, 25400 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

LeeAnn Marie Chiasson, 32, 700 block of Agabedis Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

Gary Allen Potter II, 21, 24500 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causes great bodily harm. Bond: $100,000.

William Joseph Whidden, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $17,500.

Edward Grant Dahl, 54, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: none.

Charles Eugene Bailey, 70, 3400 block of Tiffiny St., Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing in stolen property, altered ID to secondary metals recycler under $300, and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $20,000.

Donna Kristine Kaiser, 45, 100 block of Buckeye Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Rosemie Sumanday Gapa Adelberg, 24, 1400 block of Dewitt St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).

Brian Claude Norton, 58, 19100 block of Punta Gorda Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).

Jonathan Edward Marvel, 64, 1600 block of Nell Road, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.

Angelina Jose-Gaspar, 35, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting endangered plant without permit. Bond: $500.

Rusti Anne Lynn, 50, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Philip Joseph Redoutey, 26, homeless of Englewood. Charges: resisting detention or arrest by law enforcement officer, trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner, and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.

Aaron Louis Black, 22, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Christine Ann Bertucci, 43, 4200 block of Kilpatrick St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Angela Sue Martin, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Jason Linus Deel, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Robin Lynn Palermo, 44, homeless of Englewood. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Todd Fischer, 47, 1100 block of Victoria Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and moving traffic violation violating driver’s license restrictions. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Kasey Allen Waughop, 31, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,150.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

James Ceglarek, 41, 2900 block of Bourbon Street, Englewood. Charges: trafficking in stolen property, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: None.

Alexander Molineux, 32, 11000 block of Vanessa Avenue, Englewood. Charges: three counts of larceny, theft less than $5,000. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Samantha Belcher, 31, 1800 block of Snover Avenue, North Port. Charge: public order crime, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Fine: $1,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

