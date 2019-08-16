The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Mark Alan Former, 47, homeless of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• John Wayne Ohle, 39, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and uttering forged instrument. Bond: $10,000.
• Thomas Michael Bobo, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Jamie Jean Paddock, 42, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brent Harrison Brown, 25, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $12,000.
• Heather Lenor Wengerd, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Rachel Inez Adams, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, petty theft and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Angela Meacham, 40, 22000 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of parole, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.
• Robert James Walker, 62, 4700 block of Glordano Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• William Thomas Pitts, 35, 3000 block of Blocton Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Raymond Lee Male Jr., 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and county ordinance violation. Bond: $6,500.
• James Edward Ceglarek, 41, 2900 block of Bourbon St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Stephen Michael Dorobiala, 38, 2300 block of Delevan Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Richard Michael Hailer, 46, of Ave Maria, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $4,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• James Lee Allen, 63, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: none
• Larry Steven Boydstun, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: three counts of violation of probation (original charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession or use of narcotics and driving while license suspended or revoked). Bond: none.
• Barbara Anne Dallas, 60, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Thomas Albert Dingley, 44, 8200 block of Osbert St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: violation of injunction for protection, two or more prior convictions). Bond: none.
• Joseph Aaron Valderrama, 23, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $10,500.
• Michael Thomas White II, 30, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: two counts of selling, manufacturing or distributing other Schedule I and II drugs). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 32, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: dealing in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker). Bond: none.
• Kinder Susan Starr, 55, 8300 block of Eton Court, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia). Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
