The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Vincent Robert Andresino, 28, 600 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $22,500.
Tammie Lynn Christena, 37, 6500 block of Jack St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.
Welton Byron Wilkinson Jr., 24, 25400 block of Prada Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Holly Jo Brousseau, 52, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Ivan Orlando Rubio, 30, 400 block of East Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Mearl Dalton Parker, 25, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $25,500.
Ashley Marie Harrison, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
Jeremiah Daniel Cook, 40, 400 block of Admiral St., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Harry Edwin Morrison Jr., 73, 23100 block of MacLellan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Krista Lynn Daniels, 31, 23400 block of Quesar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Matthew Jacob Elston, 28, 4800 block of Elvron Ave., North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $4,000.
Nathan Andrew Jones, 39, homeless of Miami. Charges: failure to register as sex offender as required and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $17,500.
Shelby Marie Standley, 21, 22000 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $6,000.
Raymond Lee Male Jr., 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and county ordinance violation. Bond: $6,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Manuela Imfeld, 44, 22300 block of Buffalo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Andrew Bert Cohen, 59, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Lynch, 63, 300 block of Mandarin Place, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI, damage to property of another. Bond: $620.
Dana Wagner-Sacino, 52, 300 block of Seagrape Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Jennifer Gustin, 30, 300 block of Sunset Road, Rotunda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
