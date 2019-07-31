The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Travis John Downey, 40, of Wauchula. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, aggravated assault on officer/firefighter/EMT, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, and possession of burglary tools. Bond: $248,000.
Jeffrey Scott Thursam, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $410.
Benjamin Michael O'Neill, 29, 5600 block of Beechwood St., Punta Gorda. Charges: fraud-impersonation use possess ID of another person without consent and fraudulent use of credit cards 2 or fewer times less than $100. Bond: $7,500.
Crystal Marie Adkins, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Wabens Wes Guerrier, 21, 2400 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $600.
Rodrigo Arroyo, 21, 8500 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jesse James Piperato, 31, 2600 block of Soprano Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Patrick Joseph Anderson Jr., 27, of Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joshua Paul Kopeschka, 37, homeless of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Stephanie Lacretta Massey, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Brandon Flynn Wells, 24, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Christopher Stephen Sandusky, 30, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Anthony Pusateri Jr., 54, 300 block of East Dearborn St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Janina Debiase, 33, 300 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Anthony Eberhardt, 41, 30 block of Mariner Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation for lewd and lascivious exhibition of person under 18. Bond: none.
Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charges: second degree petty theft third or subsequent offense and contempt of court for failure to appear for driving while license is suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $4,000.
Kayla Kolomick, 32, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Alexandra Lindsey, 25, 4500 block of Ulman Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation for neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Juan Martinez, 37, 800 block of South Orange Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: using or displaying a firearm while trafficking methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession or use of drug equipment, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and driving with a suspended license third or subsequent offense. Bond: $25,120.
Jason Morse, 44, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of drug equipment and two counts of probation violation for possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Timothy Pirtle, 35, 1200 block of Armsdale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: administrative hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.
Michael Pizzolato II, 35, 3800 block of NE Portair Avenue, North Port. Charges: violation of probation Charlotte County for possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Lee Shinn, 56, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brandon Smith, 29, 2200 block of South Bay Acres Road, Osprey. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $10,000.
William Spears III, 37, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
John Spencer, 49, 2200 block of South Jackson Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation for petty theft for third or more convictions. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Sink, 35, 4200 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and destroying or tampering with evidence. Bond: $3,500.
Christian Warner, 49, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, destroying, tampering or fabricating evidence and resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $3,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.