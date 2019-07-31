The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Travis John Downey, 40, of Wauchula. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, aggravated assault on officer/firefighter/EMT, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, and possession of burglary tools. Bond: $248,000.

Jeffrey Scott Thursam, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $410.

Benjamin Michael O'Neill, 29, 5600 block of Beechwood St., Punta Gorda. Charges: fraud-impersonation use possess ID of another person without consent and fraudulent use of credit cards 2 or fewer times less than $100. Bond: $7,500.

Crystal Marie Adkins, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

Wabens Wes Guerrier, 21, 2400 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $600.

Rodrigo Arroyo, 21, 8500 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jesse James Piperato, 31, 2600 block of Soprano Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Patrick Joseph Anderson Jr., 27, of Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Joshua Paul Kopeschka, 37, homeless of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Stephanie Lacretta Massey, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Brandon Flynn Wells, 24, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Christopher Stephen Sandusky, 30, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Anthony Pusateri Jr., 54, 300 block of East Dearborn St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Janina Debiase, 33, 300 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Anthony Eberhardt, 41, 30 block of Mariner Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation for lewd and lascivious exhibition of person under 18. Bond: none.

Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charges: second degree petty theft third or subsequent offense and contempt of court for failure to appear for driving while license is suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $4,000.

Kayla Kolomick, 32, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000. 

Alexandra Lindsey, 25, 4500 block of Ulman Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation for neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Juan Martinez, 37, 800 block of South Orange Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: using or displaying a firearm while trafficking methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession or use of drug equipment, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and driving with a suspended license third or subsequent offense. Bond: $25,120.

Jason Morse, 44, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of drug equipment and two counts of probation violation for possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none. 

Timothy Pirtle, 35, 1200 block of Armsdale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: administrative hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.

Michael Pizzolato II, 35, 3800 block of NE Portair Avenue, North Port. Charges: violation of probation Charlotte County for possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Lee Shinn, 56, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Brandon Smith, 29, 2200 block of South Bay Acres Road, Osprey. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $10,000.

William Spears III, 37, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.

John Spencer, 49, 2200 block of South Jackson Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation for petty theft for third or more convictions. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brian Sink, 35, 4200 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and destroying or tampering with evidence. Bond: $3,500.

Christian Warner, 49, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, destroying, tampering or fabricating evidence and resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $3,500. 

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera

