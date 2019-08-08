An 80-year-old bicyclist was transported to the hospital Thursday after being struck by a 21-year-old driver, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Rebecca Callahan, 21, of Punta Gorda, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla on Rio Villa Drive approaching U.S. 41 shortly before 10 a.m. when Elizabeth Chudoba, 80, also of Punta Gorda, rode her bicycle into the intersection in front of her, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The front and left side of the vehicle struck the left rear side of the bicycle, causing Chudoba to fall off into the southbound left lane of U.S. 41.
Callahan allegedly continued ahead and left the scene but returned a couple of hours later, a press release stated. Chudoba was wearing a helmet, but she was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital in serious condition, according to FHP.
Chudoba was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, FHP reported. Any potential citations for Callahan remain under investigation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Karina Torres, 32, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Christopher Daniel Ables, 22, 27400 block of Sunset Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $4,000.
• Seth Tyler Chancy, 20, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $6,000.
• Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 29, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Davis Scott Jackson, 53, 3900 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Janene Joy Coop, 44, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael Scott Alden, 33, 8300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• John Alan Vargas, 37, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kendrick Devon Watson, 23, of Avon Park. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $7,500.
• Jesse Garza Jr., 51, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Katherine Ann Tolford, 54, of Newbury, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Scott Jay Fontaine Jr., 38, homeless of Murdock. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $750.
• Kelsey Lee Ward, 22, of Flint, Mich. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Byron McKnight, 57, 6200 block of Talbot Street, North Port. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, cocaine possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Daniel McDonald, 35, 8300 block of Norbert Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Timothy Burks, 37, 400 block of Seville Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Ronaldo Manoharlall, 19, 2200 block of Villa Green Avenue, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery, intended harm, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Stephanie Mazzeo, 29, 3600 block of Garlenda Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, larceny, petit theft, first offense. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Scott Glasz, 35, 4700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving with suspended license, second offense. Bond: $500.
• Christopher Johnson, 35, 4700 block of Villa Green Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
