The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

David Matthew Goodrich, 20, 400 block of Lenoir St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Roger Edward Joseph Hamel Jr., 47, 500 block of Beal St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Elizaer Junior Saintvil, 33, 14300 block of Cannel Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Alyson Faye Russell, 37, of Flintville, Tenn. Charges: two counts of grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, uttering altered instrument, false ID to secondhand dealer under $300, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $44,000.

David Anthony Martinez, 34, of Bloomington, Ill. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Peter Brian Poulin, 40, 17000 block of Eugene Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Angelina Dawn Kauffman, 30, 1500 block of Paxton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Cooper 40, 1800 block of Rival Terrace, North Port. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with a witness. Bond: none.

Anthony Pajer, 34, 1400 block of Pine Street, Englewood. Charges: burglary, armed grand theft, grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $82,000.

Shane Richards, 41, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, larceny, petit theft, second degree, second offense, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond; $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Joan Foxworthy, 28, 1200 block of North Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: Probation violation. Bond: none.

Robbie McGuire, 40, 8000 block of Elkenberry Avenue, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments