The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Shannon Marie French, 33, of St. Petersburg. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Corey Lee Kelly, 45, 16500 block of Cape Horn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Richard Allen Cafaro II, 44, 30100 block of Holly Grove Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: none.

• Jennifer Lynn Doyle, 47, 2100 block of Haskel St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Simeon Nicholas Combs, 37, 2400 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: willfully abusing a child without causing great bodily harm and felony battery. Bond: $20,000.

• Charles Matthew Buckler, 21, 3300 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

• Bruel Zephyrin Desroches, 21, of Mattapan, Mass. Charges: two violations of probation. Bond: none.

• David Kensey Caisse Sr., 64, 11100 block of Euler Ave., Englewood. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $6,000.

• Ryan Patrick Hanrahan, 35, homeless of Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Julie Ann Nickell, 42, 7500 block of Park Pointe Drive, Englewood. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: $7,500.

• Antonio Javier Quintero Jr., 28, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

• James Anthony Popivich, 31, 2300 block of Pinegrove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Joseph Fendrich Peek, 58, 4100 block of Day St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of probation, and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.

• Worthington Keola Miner, 62, of Lorton, Virg. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Richard Hays, 50, 4300 block of Lost Forest Street, North Port. Charges: possession of  controlled substance, reckless driving. Bond: none.

• Myron Ames, 53, 800 block of Indiana, Englewood.  Charge: bench warrant Charlotte County for drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Marlene Hogeland, 73, 2300 block of Tamiami Trail. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property under order of owner. Bond: $500.

• Crystal Shrock, 33, 1200 block of Gantry Road, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Kristopher Tetreault, 36, 4500 Wabasso Avnue, North Port. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• David Johnson, 63, 8100 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Brandon Johnstone, 31,  6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling on property. Bond: $120.

• Rochell Woodward, 50, 4800 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charge: DUI (Charlotte County). Bond: $14,000.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

