The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ronald Joseph Ortholan, 52, 500 block of Andora Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Pamela Crisp Carlson, 54, 20000 block of Goldcup Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Javarous Lashay McNealy, 30, 600 block of Ellicot Circle N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Anthony Diebel, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; tamper with, or fabricate, physical evidence; and burglary of a dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $10,000.
Justin John Shawndel, 30, 300 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Henry Calvin Grimmett, 40, 5200 block of Boyal Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $3,500.
Andrea Sue Race, 37, 23100 block of Aberdeen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Juan Elias Castro Meregildo, 19, 21900 block of Buxton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Juan Israel Tzunux-Tojin, 22, 21900 block of Buxton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Brian Patrick Kirby, 65, 6400 block of Blueberry Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mindy Ann Bolt, 45, 3400 block of Norwick St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Jeffery Lynn Bowman, 65, 1300 block of Maseno Drive, Venice. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
Samuel Thomas Engardio, 34, 1500 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
Chelsea Rae Rothrock, 28, 2300 block of Pilger Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Eddie Dean Smith III, 21, 100 block of Onieda Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Travis James Sickler, 24, 3100 block of Chandler Lane, North Port. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen traffic property. Bond: $9,000.
The Longboat Key Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christine Disree Snyder, 55, 2600 block of Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kyle Alexander Varner, 30, 3300 block of Rufus Road, North Port. Charges: petty theft and resisting arrest by resisting recovery of property. Bond: $1,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lindsay Allison Freytes, 36, 90 block of W. Effie St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Lynette Rose Montalvo, 25, 300 block of Providence St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $620.
Jackie Steve Palon II, 58, 11200 block of S.W. Ceard Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and failure to appear. Bond: $28,000.
Brianna Marie Redden, 38, 2500 block of N.W. Pincecrest Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Eddie Lee Smith, Jr., 26, 200 block of Citrus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Lummie Issac Snead, 47, 12200 block of S.W. Academy Drive, Lake Suzy. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
