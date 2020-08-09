The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Jason Reed Graham, 44, of Williston, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Winona Maria Zolnowski, 24, 3200 block of Cardiff St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, driving with a 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle, possession of more than one valid drivers license, willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $13,500.

Patricia Marie Holmes, 38, 29500 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: $15,000.

Thomas J. Ghostley, 28, 3000 block of Perdue Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

Brandon James Nuzum, 27, 500 block of W. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.

Lauren Kerri Glenn, 38, of Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Noah Glenn Bayne, 23, 1500 block of Abel St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Jason Lee Harper Sr., 43, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Andre Christopher Bernard, 31, 2300 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Corey Anthony Hall, 32, 3900 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Ella Marie Varvel-Davis, 64, 21400 block of Meehan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

William Edward Woodbury Jr., 31, 1300 block of Willmette St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license. Bond: none.

Oscar Francisco Ruiz Cortez, 33, 22100 block of Marshall Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Armando Montejo Perez, 27, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Eric Travis Sickler, 32, 10100 block of Tramore Ave., Englewood. Charge: neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.

Nah-quan Prince Montgomery, 21, of Coral Springs. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.

Rogelio Sanchez, 30, of Clewiston, FL. Charge: harvest endangered plant without permit. Bond: $1,500.

Farryn Elise Haymans, 18, 9100 block of S.E. Hoth Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.

Maria Nancy Martinez Garcia, 24, 1400 block of S.E. Second Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.

Sarah Lynn Hayden, 29, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike and trespass, failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: $3,000.

Matthew Orneas, 41, 4900 block of Cromey Road, North Port. possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.

Donald Michael Gravesande, 36, of Millsboro, DE. Charges: possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Samuel Eugene Ball, 25, 1600 block of Bamboo Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.

Maximiliano Agustin Cortez, 24, 8200 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jacob Madison Gilmour, 23, 300 block of Citrus Drive, Nokomis. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $10,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kathleen Mary Mcintire, 46, 200 block of Malina Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Robert Allen Petri, 24, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Francis Szejk, 68, 1000 block of Rosedale Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.

William Stephun White, 28, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Shanna K. Wilson, 33, 200 block of Palmeto St., Nokomis. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $50.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

David Jubar Felton, 47, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Minor Benjamin Hernandez, 30, 100 block of Pasco St., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.

Jorge Alfredo Meza, 38, 1800 block of S.E. DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and criminal mischief, damage to property over $200 and under $1,000. Bond: $8,000.

Robert Keith Stacks, 55, 178000 block of 24th St., Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

WILSON, SHANNA K

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments