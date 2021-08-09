The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Martin Nunnink, Jr., 45, of Tonawanda, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Austin Alexander Thomson, 37, 9600 block of Arsipe Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Donald Marcinczyk, Jr., 41, 600 block of N. Ellicot Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Deshawn Anthony Bond, 27, 2900 block of Cabaret St., Port Charlotte. Charges: open carry of weapons or firearms and possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Sharonda Lashay Johnson, 31, of Fort Myers. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, resisting an officer without violence, petty theft and battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Eston Thomas Kersey, 70, 3200 block of S.W. Kabrich Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: harvest endangered plant without permit. Bond: none.
Jesse J. Stocklen, 46, 200 block of Bridle Path St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Donald Jerome Baugh, 73, 100 block of Biscayne Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: stalking. Bond: none.
Cayleb Michael Boyce, 19, 14600 block of Lillian Court, Pot Charlotte. Charges: possession of a fake or stolen driver's license or identification card, possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21, and permit an unauthorized person to drive. Bond: $1,740.
Arthur Pierce, 60, 4600 block of Pickwick St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Michael A. Ramirez, 37, 8200 block of Lombra Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
Ryan James Vandyke, 18, 3200 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21 and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
