The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Orlando Lombard, 23, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant. Bond: $7,500.

Nicholas Alexander Vause, 25, 16100 block of Lime Grove Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Christopher James Vause, 27, 16100 block of Lime Grove Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $1,000.

Brett Christopher Lamour, 27, 500 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Terray Lamonte Rawles, 43, 13400 block of Driscoll Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

Jennie Ann Brasaemle, 39, homeless of Sarasota County. Charges: driving while license suspended commercial vehicle first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Mark Kelly Parker, 46, 9200 block of Tacoma Avenue, Englewood. Changes: battery and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $13,500.

Deborah Shea, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Bruce Allard Kane, 59, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.

Jaime Lee Thompson, 38, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.

Eric William Elson, 48, of Cheifland. Charges: petty theft-third subsequent offense and resisting law enforcement officer or retailer during retail theft. Bond: $7,500.

Cesar Antonio Lopez-Alfaro, 28, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Rose Jahree Hernandez, 40, 12500 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (domestic). Bond: none.

Harry T. Ponting, 68, 200 block of Unicorn Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Brendon Keith Rich, 23, 600 block of W. Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person and DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or while having a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $620.

James Eric Williams Jr., 40, South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon: unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ricky Edward Jackson, 44, 1400 block of Minneapolis Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery (domestic). Bond: none.

Yuliya Mikhaylovna Stanek, 60, 3000 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery on a person over 65. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Christy Feinberg

