The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Daniel Wheeler, 35, homeless of Sarasota. Charge: failure to redeliver hired or leased property. Bond: $5,000.
Taylor Alexandria Cantrell, 29, 1100 block of Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Amy Louise-Sigrid Groover, 34, 21000 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Adam J. Ausloos, 45, 4200 block of Spire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 36, 100 block of Barr Drive W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Michelle Elizabeth Smith, 36, 13500 block of Keystone Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Edger Leopoaend Myers Goldsmith, 31, 22200 block of Holsted Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, child neglect without great bodily harm, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lynn Gibbons, 52, 1300 block of Wilmette Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Juan Israel Tojin Pu, 18, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Duke James Terrill, 29, homeless of Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $100,000.
Heather Christina Michels, 32, of Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Jimmy Lee Martin, 52, of Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Chad Garland Austin II, 21, 1900 block of Redmond Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Luis Gabriel Galan, 28, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Wilson Banes III, 41, 3600 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Andre Charles Jones, 24, 300 block of S. Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: loitering. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Grady Antonio Glasco, 39, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.