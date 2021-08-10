The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin Daniel Wheeler, 35, homeless of Sarasota. Charge: failure to redeliver hired or leased property. Bond: $5,000.

Taylor Alexandria Cantrell, 29, 1100 block of Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Amy Louise-Sigrid Groover, 34, 21000 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Adam J. Ausloos, 45, 4200 block of Spire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 36, 100 block of Barr Drive W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Michelle Elizabeth Smith, 36, 13500 block of Keystone Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Edger Leopoaend Myers Goldsmith, 31, 22200 block of Holsted Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, child neglect without great bodily harm, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Jennifer Lynn Gibbons, 52, 1300 block of Wilmette Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Juan Israel Tojin Pu, 18, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Duke James Terrill, 29, homeless of Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $100,000.


Heather Christina Michels, 32, of Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Jimmy Lee Martin, 52, of Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Chad Garland Austin II, 21, 1900 block of Redmond Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Luis Gabriel Galan, 28, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

James Wilson Banes III, 41, 3600 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Andre Charles Jones, 24, 300 block of S. Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: loitering. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Grady Antonio Glasco, 39, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

